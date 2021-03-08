A 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both of St. Clair, are facing charges after a baby tested positive for drugs, according to court documents.
Amanda Hofmeister and Ethan Doyle have each been charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the probable cause statement, Hofmeister and Doyle were allegedly responsible for a 9-month-old baby, identified as K.D., ingesting 27.5 mL of fentanyl. The name of the child is not being released by officials.
St. Clair Police Chief Michael Wirt told The Missourian officers were dispatched to the Crescent Villa Mobile Home Park in St. Clair at 9:59 a.m. Dec. 15, 2019, for a report of a 9-month-old baby having difficulty breathing. Wirt said officers discovered the baby, along with Doyle and Hofmeister, in a vehicle located at the mailbox parking lot at the mobile home park.
Officers who responded to the scene saw that the child appeared pale and lethargic.
Hofmeister admitted to police the child had a pill in her mouth and stated she believed it could have possibly been a heroin capsule.
During an interview with detectives, Hofmeister stated Doyle had purchased the heroin capsule with her money and admitted to drug use the night before and morning of the incident.
Hofmeister and Doyle each have a $25,000 bond. Both were scheduled to go before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Dale Williams March 25, but that date has since been canceled. No future court dates have been set, according to online court records.