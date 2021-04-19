Pending the approval of the Washington City Council, two rabies vaccination clinics will be held in Washington next month.
The council is expected to approve the rabies vaccination clinics at Monday night’s council meeting.
The clinics will be held at the fairgrounds pavilion on May 13 and May 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Both dogs and cats will be vaccinated at both clinics.
Dr. Dorothy Brinker will lead the vaccination clinic on May 13, while Dr. John Kansteiner will lead the clinic on May 20.
Under current city ordinances, all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies and tags must be worn by dogs and cats that are vaccinated. There is a $10 fee per animal vaccinated.
Individuals bringing a dog or cat to the vaccination clinic and registering their animal with the city must be at least 17 years old. City ordinances also prohibit dogs and cats from running at large, so pet owners are encouraged to keep their dogs or cats on a leash or in a kennel during the vaccination clinics.
If a rabies epidemic occurs in Washington, city officials say dogs and cats caught not wearing a 2021 inoculation tag will be held for 72 hours for observation.