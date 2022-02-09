Two people were airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals Wednesday after being shot near Gerald, according to officials.
In a press release from the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District, the shooting occurred on Flottmann Road shortly after 4 p.m. Initially, first responders only believed that there was one shooting victim but upon arriving on the scene discovered the second victim.
No information about the victims or the shooter, who is in custody, has been released. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian that his department will likely be able to release more information sometime on Feb. 10.