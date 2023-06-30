On Wednesday, Washington Police revived two individuals suffering from drug overdoses.
At 4:15 p.m., Washington PD officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Shamrock Place. When officers arrived on scene, an individual directed them to a 35-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man who were unconscious, according to Washington PD Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes. Officers administered Narcan, which brought the two back to consciousness. Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, and after the people refused to be transported to the hospital, EMS technicians treated them in the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.