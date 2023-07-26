Two fugitives wanted on burglary charges out of Nebraska were arrested following a traffic stop in Franklin County Saturday.
Kareem Kattes, 29, and Isabella Wooley, 19, were stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, according to highway patrol. Both had active warrants for burglary charges out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska, and were taken into custody. Court and highway patrol records do not indicate a more specific location of the arrests beyond that they occurred in Franklin County.
