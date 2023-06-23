A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash with another motorcycle on Highway 30 Thursday evening. The driver of one of the motorcycles fled the scene according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The patrol said that at around 5:04 p.m., Michael Reuter, 56, was traveling westbound on state route 30 near the Bethel Church Road intersection on a 2007 Harley Davidson Street Glide with passenger Nicole Litton, 40. As he came upon a blue Honda motorcycle and driver that was stopped in traffic. Reuter was unable to maintain control of the Harley, according to the report, and overturned it on its right side. The Harley slid and hit the Honda causing Reuter and Litton to be ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the Honda motorcycle left the scene according to the patrol.
