A Catawissa man and a Pacific man are facing criminal charges after authorities say they illegally hunted and killed a turkey on another person’s property in rural Franklin County.
In May, James F. Null Jr., 43, of Pacific, and Jason A. Taylor, 42, were photographed alongside two juveniles by the property owner’s trail camera entering and exiting the property in the 5200 block of Besch Drive near Catawissa. The photographs show the men wearing camouflage and carrying shotguns, according to online court records filed by the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
On May 3, the men were again photographed entering the property but when they left Null was visibly carrying a turkey.
The hunt occurred during the state’s spring turkey season, which began April 20 and concluded on May 10.
The landowner, who told officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation that he did not give Null or Taylor permission to hunt there, had “No Trespassing” signs posted on the property.
Null and Taylor have both been charged with Class B misdemeanor, hunting or retrieving wildlife from private land without permission from owner.
Null faces a second charge of illegally hunting after conservation officials say he was spotted hunting on the same Besch Drive property on the morning of May 3. If convicted, the men could be sentenced to up to six months in the Franklin County jail, to pay a fine not to exceed $1,000 or a combination of a jail sentence and a monetary fine.
Court records do not indicate if the juveniles were referred to juvenile court for their role in the hunt.