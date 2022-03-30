Two Franklin County men are facing charges after being accused of committing a robbery together, allegedly stealing a total of $1,500.
Michael T. Randall Jr., 34, of Lonedell, has been charged with stealing $750 or more; a Class D felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and tampering with evidence, a Class E felony. Zackary S. Hays, 31, of St. Clair, has been charged with stealing $750 or more, a Class D felony.
On March 17, the two allegedly robbed the One Stop Phillips 66 store on Sycamore Lane in St. Clair and stole a total of $1,557, according to probable cause statements.
Randall allegedly threatened to use “what appeared to be a silver handgun” and pointed it at the cashier, according to one of the statements.
Randall allegedly committed the offense of tampering with evidence when he hid the firearm he used and a plastic tote he used to carry the stolen money.
The two reportedly admitted that they planned to determine how they’d split the money at a later date.