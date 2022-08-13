Police Car Lights

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Luebbering in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound on Route FF north of the intersection with Huff Road in rural Franklin County. In the vehicle with Clark were two passengers, Austin Clark, 28, of Union, and Morgan Herrington, 20, of Lonedell. 