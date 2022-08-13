Two people were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Luebbering in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill, was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound on Route FF north of the intersection with Huff Road in rural Franklin County. In the vehicle with Clark were two passengers, Austin Clark, 28, of Union, and Morgan Herrington, 20, of Lonedell.
According to the highway patrol, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Both Chase Clark and Austin Clark were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. by medical professionals who responded to the crash. Herrington, who sustained moderate injuries in the crash, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.
No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol. The bodies of the two men were taken to the St. Louis County Morgue pending the determination of funeral arrangements.
The deaths of these two men mark the 14th and 15th time this year that a motorist has died in a traffic crash within Franklin County, according to the highway patrol.