An Owensville man and a Union man were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that as 29-year-old Jesse Conour, of Owensville, attempted to pass stopped traffic heading westbound on Highway 50 near the Highway UU intersection shortly after 6:30 p.m., his 2020 Honda Civic struck an eastbound 2001 Dodge 2500 driven by Shane Sturm, 41, of Union, head on. The Dodge overturned, while the Honda went off the right side of the highway. Sturm was moderately injured and taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union Ambulance District personnel, according to the highway patrol. Conour was transported by Arch Air to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.