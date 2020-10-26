**This story has been updated to include details from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.**
Northbound and southbound traffic on the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri river was slowed after a three-vehicle collision shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2006 Kia Sedona driven by Samuel J. Zytko, 25, of Wentzville, crossed the center of the roadway.
When Zytko's vehicle crossed the centerline it struck the trailer being pulled by a 2004 Jeep CJ4 driven by Paul J. Becker, 54, of Pacific. Becker's vehicle then slid sideways in the path of a 2011 Ford F350 driven by Andrew C. Chema, 24, of Troy.
Chema's vehicle then collided into the right side of Zytko's van.
Both Zytko and Chema suffered injuries in the crash.
Chema was taken by Marthasville Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of his minor injuries.
Zytko was taken by Washington Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington for treatment of his serious injuries.
All three drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Assisting the Missouri Highway Patrol at the scene, were the two aforementioned ambulances and the Washington Police Department.