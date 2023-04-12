Two Union residents were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 94 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 3:40 p.m. on April 8, Carrie L. Hupp, 34, of Ballwin, had stopped her 2019 Ford Fiesta at a stop light when the back of her vehicle was hit by a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 driven by Janine E. LaGarce, 31, of Union. The impact of the crash threw LaGarce and a 7-year-old passenger from the motorcycle.