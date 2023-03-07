A woman and child from western Missouri were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Union on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Luke Feddersen, 22, of St. Clair, was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain on Highway 50. He had stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway AT. He then pulled into oncoming traffic while attempting to make a left turn into the westbound lanes of Highway 50, according to the highway patrol.
When Feddersen attempted to make the turn he pulled into the path of a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Audbrianna M. Kirk, 33, of Butler. The two vehicles collided with the front of Kirk’s sedan hitting the passenger side of Feddersen’s SUV.
Kirk, who was not wearing a seat belt, was hurt in the crash. Also injured in the crash is an unnamed 9-year-old passenger in Kirk’s vehicle. Both Kirk and the girl, who was wearing a seat belt, were taken by Union Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of their moderate injuries.
Feddersen, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not report being injured to first responders at the scene.