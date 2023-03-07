Police Light Crime Graphic

A woman and child from western Missouri were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Union on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that Luke Feddersen, 22, of St. Clair, was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain on Highway 50. He had stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway AT. He then pulled into oncoming traffic while attempting to make a left turn into the westbound lanes of Highway 50, according to the highway patrol. 