Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Union Monday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Joseph R. Lauth, 35, Union, was driving a 2007 Ford F250 truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 50, east of Old Highway 50, when his truck collided into the back of a 1986 Ford dump truck driven by Scott A. Mohesky, 49, also of Union.
Mohesky had stopped in the roadway to make a left turn.
Lauth, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by private vehicle to an urgent care for treatment of his minor injuries.
Mohesky, who also was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of his moderate injuries.