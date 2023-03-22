Police Car Lights

Two Gerald residents were hospitalized after being injured in a two-car crash in rural Franklin County on Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Douglas R. Vaughn, 47, of Gerald, was driving a 2002 Ford F250 truck northbound on Highway A. As Vaughn drove north, he failed to notice a vehicle had stopped in the roadway, waiting to make a left turn onto Pottery Road. 