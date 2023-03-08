A crash on a rural Franklin County highway on Saturday sent a St. Clair man to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 11:35 a.m. on March 4, Stacy D. Combs, 40, of St. Clair, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on North Service Road, which is also known as Old Route 66. As she drove west of the road’s intersection with East St. Louis Inn Road, she failed to maintain control of her sedan and traveled into the westbound lane.
When Combs’ vehicle crossed into the other lane, it caused Gary P. Palmature, 52, of St. Clair, to swerve. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck a ditch. Combs’ sedan also traveled off the roadway and struck Palmature’s truck.
Palmature, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Clair ambulance personnel to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan for treatment of his moderate injuries. Combs did not report any injuries at the scene. She was also wearing a seat belt.