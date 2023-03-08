Police Car Lights

A crash on a rural Franklin County highway on Saturday sent a St. Clair man to the hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 11:35 a.m. on March 4, Stacy D. Combs, 40, of St. Clair, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on North Service Road, which is also known as Old Route 66. As she drove west of the road’s intersection with East St. Louis Inn Road, she failed to maintain control of her sedan and traveled into the westbound lane. 