Two deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department are each being recognized with a Medal of Valor for their actions during a March 2020 shooting.
Gov. Mike Parson awarded Sgt. Jason Weggemann and Deputy Ronald Burgess each with the Medal of Valor Wednesday morning, his office announced in a press release. Twenty other law enforcement officers from across the state were recognized as well.
“They acted selflessly, putting the safety of others and protecting the public good above concern for their own well-being,” Parson said in the release. “We appreciate and honor these first responders and civilians for their courageous actions that ended threats and saved lives during extremely challenging emergencies.”
On March 21, Weggemann and Burgess were conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 44 in the Villa Ridge area, according to previous Missourian reporting. Weggemann attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver, Peter C. Albers, 21, St. Louis, refused to yield. Weggemann and Burgess, in separate vehicles, followed Albers into a parking lot, where he fired at the deputies.
“It was an absolute ambush,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian in September 2020.
Weggemann was shot in the shoulder, and Burgess was shot in the arm and shoulder. Both deputies returned fire, which led to the death of Albers.
“Their actions are the epitome of a true warrior,” Pelton continued. “No doubt, the actions that Sgt. Weggemann and Deputy Burgess took that day not only saved both of their lives but I believe potentially the lives of innocent civilians that were in the parking lot.”
Weggemann and Burgess recovered soon after.
“Once again I would like to thank ALL responding First Responders that assisted with the injured deputies at the scene,” Pelton wrote in a press release from the sheriff’s department.