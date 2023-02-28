Union will have a contested race in the Ward 4 Board of Alderman election.
Gary D’Onofrio, of the 600 block of Arrowhead Lane, and Heather Epple, of the 300 block of Stonebrook Drive, have filed as write-in candidates, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.
The two are seeking the seat currently held by Alderman Karen Erwin who did not file for reelection. No other candidates filed to be on the ballot for the two-year term.
One other write-in candidate emerged recently for an office in the April 4 election. Otis Schulte, of the 100 block of Keaton Place, filed to run as a write-in candidate for mayor of Gerald, which incumbent Annette Heseman previously filed for.
James Guthrie previously filed as a write-in candidate to run for the Ward 2 aldermanic seat in St. Clair. No one else has filed for the position.
Residents have until March 24 to file as a write-in candidate with the clerk’s office.