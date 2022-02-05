Two candidates have bowed out of local elections in recent weeks.
Drew Stotler, the incumbent in Pacific’s Ward 3 election, has dropped out of the race. That leaves challenger Scott Lesh unopposed in the race.
Stotler has represented Ward 3 since 2018.
Lesh has been involved in municipal politics recently through his vocal opposition to a controversial subdivision the Pacific Board of Aldermen has permitted developer McBride Homes to build. He serves as the spokesperson for Pacific Zoning Matters, a nonprofit set up to oppose the subdivision.
Meanwhile, Tim Husereau of Pacific has dropped out of the race for the Meramec Valley R-III Board of Education. In a Facebook post Wednesday, he said the decision was made for health reasons. Incumbents Tim Richardson, of Gray Summit, and Lou Vondera, of Robertsville, are still in the race. They are joined by challenger Thomas Kent, of Catawissa.