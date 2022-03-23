Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of Zackary Foster, a 13-year-old who died in August from an apparent drug overdose in Washington.
Thomas R. Noonan and Andrew W. Amelung were arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child — one for the death of Foster and another for serious physical injury to another child in the home, according to a press release from the Washington Police Department. Police did not identify the other child.
Foster was staying overnight at Noonan’s home in the 600 block of West Seventh Street and was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on the morning of Aug. 29, according to previous reporting by the Missourian.
Washington police on Tuesday confirmed that Foster, along with a 12-year-old boy who lived at the home, were experimenting with drugs they found there.
The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were taken into protective custody in August by detectives and brought to Mercy Hospital Washington for medical evaluation.
“We completed our investigation and got in all our lab analysis and have presented it to the prosecutor,” Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, Washington Police Department’s public information officer, said in an interview Tuesday. “The prosecutor, after reviewing the case, decided to issue charges.”
Noonan was arrested at his home in Washington March 15 and is being held at the Franklin County Jail. Amelung was arrested at a home in St. Charles County March 21 and is being held at the St. Charles County Jail. Sitzes said Amelung will likely be transferred to the Franklin County Jail.
Noonan’s and Amelung’s bonds were each set at $250,000. As of Tuesday, neither man had paid bond or been released.
Further charges may be added, according to the press release.