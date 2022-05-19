Two people are facing criminal charges after authorities say they fled the scene of an early morning vehicle crash near Union.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies with his department along with officers with the Union Police Department, firefighters with the Union Fire Department and patrol officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred at 7:24 a.m.
Pelton said the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, a truck, had fled on foot. The truck — which had struck another vehicle, hit a tree and bushes before colliding with brick-covered pillars of a nearby home's front porch — was reported stolen out of rural St. Clair.
Pelton said the highway patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash. Details about the stolen vehicle, including make and model, as well as details about the other vehicle in the crash have not been released as of press time.
After securing the crash scene, deputies called in Franklin County K-9's officer, Copper. The K-9, who has been with the department for about two years, began to track where the suspects had entered the woods. Copper continued to track the suspects through a heavily wooded area and across Highway 50.
Deputies were able to set up a perimeter in the area that Copper was tracking and authorities were then able to locate two suspects in the area of Pecan Tree Lane.
The suspects, whose names have not been released, are described as a 37-year-old man from St. Clair and a 38-year-old woman from St. Clair. Both have been taken into custody and face potential charges of stealing a motor vehicle, vehicle tampering, and leaving the scene of a crash.
"K-9 Cooper and his handler were just behind the subjects as they were located as they were located by deputies," Pelton said in the press release.