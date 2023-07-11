The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals with warrants on Saturday at Lake St. Clair.
According to a release from Franklin County Sheriff Steve M. Pelton, his office was contacted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening in reference to an arrest attempt of a suspect allegedly involved in weapons offenses, which occurred earlier in Crawford County.
The suspect was identified as Matthew Lackey, 40, of St. Clair, who also had a no bond warrant for a burglary charge.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office gave a description of the vehicle Lackey was driving and advised he might be in the area of Lake St. Clair. Franklin County deputies began searching the area and located the suspect’s vehicle near Lake No. 2. Not far from the vehicle, deputies observed people fishing. Pelton said deputies saw Lackey and another person walking toward the vehicle. Deputies engaged their emergency lights on their patrol vehicles and proceeded to block the vehicle. Lackey allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was caught and taken into custody, Pelton said.
After searching the area where Lackey was standing near the lake, deputies found a handgun laying on the ground. They also located narcotics in the area where Lackey was taken into custody. Franklin County deputies will be seeking additional charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, felony resisting arrest and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lackey has a long criminal history, according to court records. In late 2015, Lackey was the focus of a county-wide manhunt after allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing several firearms. Prior to that, Lackey was wanted in Osage County for allegedly abducting and raping a woman. In April 2015, he was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree vehicle tampering and resisting arrest by fleeing. Lackey has been arrested and charged for crimes numerous times since 2004 in Crawford County, Osage County, Dent County and Franklin County.
The person with Lackey was identified as Rebecca Guyton. She was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from Franklin County involving a domestic assault with a bond of $1,000 and through Crawford County for failure to appear on a felony charge.
