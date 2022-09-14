Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A.
At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
Terschluse, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by the Washington Area Ambulance District for treatment of her injuries.
Courtway, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries in the crash. Also injured in the crash was Courtway’s passenger, David W. Dombek, 47, of Union, who was not wearing a seat belt. Both Dombeck and Courtway were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
Boyer and a 15-year-old passenger in her vehicle were also injured in the crash.
Boyer, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Union Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington. The unidentified passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington.
No other injuries or occupants were listed by the highway patrol.