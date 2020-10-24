For many people, dogs provide a source of comfort and companionship. For Kaleb Chase, 12, his golden retriever, Shadow, provided a business idea.
One of Chase’s chores each week is to clean Shadow’s poop from the family’s yard.
“I thought, ‘Well, I might as well get paid for this,’ ” Chase said.
Poo-B-Gone was born.
The Washington West sixth-grader started asking around, hoping to build a list of clients. His first customer was his grandma.
The pick up business picked up when his dad, Nathan Chase, created a Facebook page, facebook.com/ThePooBGone. Kaleb Chase got his first official customer in September. He now also has business cards and flyers to promote his business.
Chase has also hired three employees, including his 8-year-old brother, Brady, and two neighbors, sisters Makyia, 9, and Ceci, 8, Dickerson. Each wears an official Poo-B-Gone T-shirt when they work. The group splits the revenue from the cleanings.
They make the work fun, too. They frequently wrap up a workday with a trip to get ice cream or go to the park, and Chase said the crew sometimes has a challenge to see who can bag the “freshest” lump of dump.
“It’s always funny,” Chase laughed. “My dad always laughs at us.”
The business will clean yards across Franklin County and surrounding areas and currently serves clients in Washington, St. Clair, Union, Villa Ridge and Eureka. Because neither Poo-B-Gone’s founder or employees are old enough to drive, Nathan Chase drives the crew to most of their clients. Kaleb Chase has to pay for the gas out of his revenue. The money for supplies, which include gloves, trash bags and doggy bags, also comes out of Chase’s revenue.
“He’s learning some great things about business,” Nathan Chase said.
Poo-B-Gone bases its prices off of yard size and amount of pickups. A one-time pick up costs $6 to $10, and a scheduled pickup once a week for a month ranges from $20 to $32. The most the crew has earned in one day was $64.
Kaleb Chase said he likes to save the money he earns. “My family is different on money,” he said. “My brother is already looking at stuff on Amazon to buy with it. I don’t exactly know what I want to get yet. I have some of my money set aside for emergencies in the business.”
The business will celebrate its upcoming one-month anniversary by inviting customers to join the Chase family and the Poo-B-Gone crew for pizza in the park.
Interested clients can contact Chase directly through the Facebook page or his email, PooGoByeBye@yahoo.com.