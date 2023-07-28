At their July 25 meeting, Turning Point Advocacy Services’ Board of Directors voted to accept $620,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to open a Franklin County domestic violence shelter. Turning Point, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, has operated a shelter in Warren County since 1994.
ARPA funds can only be used for the building project. While over 70 percent of the shelter’s operating expenses are expected to be funded through state and federal funding, as well as by the United Way, the organization must raise at least $50,000 a year to operate the shelter.
If Turning Point can achieve its fundraising goals, the organization plans to open the shelter by the end of 2024. A committee of Franklin County residents has raised over $18,000 since January. Fundraisers are planned to close the remaining funding gap. Donations over $100 to a Missouri domestic violence shelter are eligible for a 70 percent state tax credit. Donations to Turning Point can be made online at www.turningpointdvs.com/donate or by contacting the organization’s business office at 636-456-1186.
The location of the new shelter is yet to be determined. Turning Point is seeking a donation of land on which to build the shelter. While a half-acre lot would be sufficient, the organization would prefer a parcel an acre or larger to allow for future expansion. Real estate donations with a value over $25,000 are also eligible for the 70 percent state tax credit.
Dine and Donate in Washington Aug. 19
Turning Point’s Franklin County fundraising committee has a dine and donate event scheduled at Panera in Washington from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Forty percent of sales will go to Turning Point. Attendees must use the promotional code FUND4U or show a copy of the event flier, which can be found at www.turningpointdvs.com/events.
Black Light Bingo Fundraiser in Union Aug. 26
There will also be a Black Light Bash Bingo fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Moose Lodge in Union. All proceeds will go toward the Franklin County domestic violence shelter. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo begins at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar, silent auction, two 50/50 raffles, and two “last man standing” bingo games. Tickets can be purchased at www.blacklighttickets.com.
