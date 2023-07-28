Turning Point

At their July 25 meeting, Turning Point Advocacy Services’ Board of Directors voted to accept $620,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to open a Franklin County domestic violence shelter. Turning Point, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, has operated a shelter in Warren County since 1994. 

ARPA funds can only be used for the building project. While over 70 percent of the shelter’s operating expenses are expected to be funded through state and federal funding, as well as by the United Way, the organization must raise at least $50,000 a year to operate the shelter. 

