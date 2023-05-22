Domestic Violence Awareness
Contributed Photo.

A shelter for domestic violence victims is planned for Franklin County, but backers of the proposed safe haven are seeking the public’s help in raising $50,000 to cover the shelter’s funding gap.

“Most of our operational expenses for this shelter are going to be covered by federal and state dollars, but we need this $50,000 in order to be able to accept the $620,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant that has been proposed,” said Alishia Albregts, interim director of Turning Point Advocacy Services. 