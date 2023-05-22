A shelter for domestic violence victims is planned for Franklin County, but backers of the proposed safe haven are seeking the public’s help in raising $50,000 to cover the shelter’s funding gap.
“Most of our operational expenses for this shelter are going to be covered by federal and state dollars, but we need this $50,000 in order to be able to accept the $620,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant that has been proposed,” said Alishia Albregts, interim director of Turning Point Advocacy Services.
The Warren County-based organization is eying several different locations in Franklin County for a possible expansion of a shelter that would house up to 12 women and children, Albregts said. The organization has a facility in Warren County at an undisclosed location that can accommodate up to 36 women and children.
Albregts said as many as 30 percent of Turning Point’s current clients are Franklin County residents.
“Having a domestic violence shelter in Franklin County would mean we would be able to help even more women escape their abusers,” Albregts said. “If you think about in geographic terms, it could be a really big obstacle for a woman living near St. Clair without reliable transportation to make it to Warren County especially if their work, their children’s schools, or their doctors are in Franklin County.”
The organization’s fundraising push has garnered the support of Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson and Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell. Both Gibson and Campbell serve on Turning Point’s board of directors and are members of the Franklin County Turning Point Committee, which is trying to raise awareness and funds for the proposed shelter.
While the shelter may initially be limited in size, Gibson believes it can make an “immediate impact” in the community. Gibson said they hope to see the shelter operational in 2025.
“There is certainly a huge need in Franklin County,” Gibson said. “We know from our research and after seeing the statistics that the abuse is happening here in our communities.”
According to statistics compiled by Turning Point, there were 964 adult abuse cases reported in Franklin County in 2021. The organization said national data details how less than half of domestic violence cases are ever reported to law enforcement authorities.
One way to end the abuse is to have a close or nearby shelter, Gibson said.
“The reality is that there are very few options for women living in Franklin County who want to leave their abuser,” Gibson said. “I’m really hoping that this shelter can be a part of the solution to that problem, that it can provide safety for these women close to their homes.”
Campbell agreed, “I can’t help but think that it will make a world of difference to these women, if they are able to stay locally. Staying locally means they can keep their job, that they can stay in contact with their friends, and their kids can stay in the schools.”
Since launching this fundraising drive three months ago, Campbell said the organization has received donations and pledges totaling $15,000. Those funds have come from a combination of civic groups, church organizations, businesses and individual donors.
The group has until Dec. 31, 2023, to raise the $50,000.
Turning Point Board President Heather Haas said she is “incredibly optimistic” that the funds will be raised ahead of the deadline.
“It is a significant task, there is no doubt about that,” Haas said. “However, I think we are all very committed to getting this done. I really believe that as we continue to step forward that we are going to see more donations come in.”
According to Haas, donations of all dollar amounts are appreciated.
“Every bit helps, whether it is $5, $10, $20 or $100,” Haas said. She said the average donor gives $100, which qualifies the donors for a 70 percent state tax credit.
It is a dollar for dollar credit against any taxes that a person may owe, officials said.
“We would absolutely be appreciated of that $20 donation, especially if we get five donors at that amount,” Haas said. “We can all do our part to make this shelter a reality.”
Donation Info
If you would like to financially support Turning Point’s efforts to open a domestic violence shelter in Franklin County, you can send your checks to the following address:
Turning Point Advocacy Services
c/o Franklin County Shelter
Please make checks payable to Turning Point and write Franklin County Shelter on the memo line of your check.