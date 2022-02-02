Two Franklin County residents have been appointed to the board of directors for Turning Point Advocacy Services, a domestic violence organization based in Warren County that also provides services for Franklin, Gasconade, Lincoln, Montgomery and St. Charles county residents.
Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson and Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell officially joined the board in June 2021. They will serve three-year terms.
The board recently has overseen the expansion of its emergency shelter to a 36-bed facility in Warren County.
As Turning Point Board members, Gibson and Campbell will advocate for a domestic violence shelter in Franklin County in the future.
Turning Point offers shelter and support services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
On average, the shelter provides temporary housing to more than 100 women and 60 children annually.
An additional 500-plus women and children receive support services from Turning Point each year, including courtroom advocacy, safety planning, counseling, substance abuse advocacy and resource education.
The organization also has a hotline that is staffed 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals experiencing domestic violence are encouraged to call Turning Point’s hotline at 888-873-7233.
For more information about turning point, visit turningpointdvs.com.