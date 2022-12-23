A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year.
Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
“The Washington High School principal is an important and critical leadership role for our entire district and community. We are excited to have Dr. Turner join the Blue Jay family and the Washington community,” said School District of Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. “Through our multiple rounds of interviews, Dr. Turner’s focus on the culture and climate of the building, along with his instructional leadership qualities stood out as the right fit for WHS.”
Current WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the year after 25 years with the district and 29 years as an educator. In addition to leading the high school for the past seven years, McCallum has been associate and assistant principal and director of guidance at the high school.
Washington High School’s three assistant principals are Mary Kleekamp, Shawn Wallace and Ben Strauser.
“I’m really excited to be joining the School District of Washington,” Turner said. “Washington is a community and a school district that I’ve viewed from afar very favorably for years. I was really excited to see this opening.”
In education for 17 years, Turner said he comes from an educational family. His dad was a teacher, coach, then superintendent at the Columbia, Illinois, and Freeburg school districts; his mom was a teacher and literacy coordinator for the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education and his brother is currently a district administrator in Illinois.
He said he learned from his parents that “education is a people business” and he plans to start connecting with staff and administrators at the Washington High School soon to “identify a vision” and “zero in on a plan of action steps” for the school year.
Turner has been assistant principal at Lindbergh since 2017, before that working as a math teacher and assistant basketball coach at Mehlville High School. At Lindbergh, Turner is the A+ Coordinator, the transportation liaison, special school district liaison, and has worked on the master schedule. He also helped implement new progams for the school, including one that intervened wth struggling students.
He prides himself on his ability to establish relationships with teachers, students and the community and said “my job as a leader is to do everything I can to free (teachers) up and provide support.”
“I enjoy building those connections with students and staff members, and just being a part of that collaborative process of building a mission and doing everything we can to see it come to fruition,” he said.
Turner said because of his dad’s career as an educator, his family moved around Illinois growing up, but he graduated from Freeburg (Illinois) High School.
He is a graduate of Culver-Stockton College and later received masters degrees in math and science education and educational leadership from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Southwest Baptist University, respectively. In 2021, Turner received his doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.
Turner, who is 39 years old, and his wife, Sarah Turner, have an 8-year-old daughter, Ellen Turner. Eric Turner said he and his family are still figuring out if they will move to Washington or somewhere between he and his wife’s workplace.