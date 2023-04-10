Turkey Hunting

DEFIANCE — Spring Turkey Season is one of the most anticipated hunting seasons in the Show-Me-State. Missouri is especially well-known for its outstanding turkey hunting. These wary birds may present a challenge but beginning turkey hunters should not be intimidated by the sport. 

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new hunters to an Introduction to Turkey Hunting program Tuesday, April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.  This class is free and open to ages 9 and up, making it a good opportunity for both adult and youth hunters to enter the sport. Spring Turkey Season begins April 17, so now is the time to get prepared.