A pickup truck stolen from Washington last week was apparently used to tear an ATM out of the ground at a St. Louis bank before both the truck and ATM were abandoned nearby, according to police.
Shortly after 2:15 a.m. last Thursday, May 18, a representative of Lindell Bank at 6900 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis received a call that an ATM was being tampered with. When officers arrived on scene they found the ATM damaged in the middle of the road, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Witnesses reported having seen a red pickup truck dragging the ATM, and the truck was later found abandoned in Richmond Heights and discovered to have been stolen from Washington, according to the SLMPD.
The truck was stolen the day before the ATM incident occurred, according to Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong, who added that the Washington Police Department has been in contact with the SLMPD and is assisting with the investigation.
“I know that the truck was being processed, looking for possible prints or any other evidence that’s in there, things of that nature,” he said. “We are still investigating, still looking at some surveillance video that we’ve had from the area.”
One complicating factor in the investigation, though, is that it’s possible that whoever stole the truck is not the same person who attempted to take the ATM, Armstrong noted.
“That truck may have changed hands who knows how many times by the time it was actually used,” he said.
No suspects were arrested last week in connection with the ATM incident and the SLMPD had no new updates to provide as of Monday, although the department noted that its investigation is ongoing.