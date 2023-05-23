Police Car Lights

A pickup truck stolen from Washington last week was apparently used to tear an ATM out of the ground at a St. Louis bank before both the truck and ATM were abandoned nearby, according to police.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. last Thursday, May 18, a representative of Lindell Bank at 6900 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis received a call that an ATM was being tampered with. When officers arrived on scene they found the ATM damaged in the middle of the road, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.