Incumbent Matt Trower, incumbent Dianna Meyer and Amanda Nemeth win seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board.
Trower won 28 percent of the votes, Meyer won 22 percent of the votes, Nemeth 20 percent, Charles "Charlie" Williams 17 percent and Clint "Allen" Tindall Jr. won 10 percent of the votes.
Trower has served the Meramec Valley School Board for six years and has served as the board's president for five of those years. He's received the advanced board member certification from MSBA and is expecting to be awarded the masters certification this spring.
Meyer was appointed to the Board of Education in December of 2018, elected in 2019, re-elected in 2020 and currently serves as the board's vice president.
Nemeth, co-owner of Little Ireland Coffee Shop, is currently the Association Executive Director of the Franklin County Board of REALTORS, volunteered as the Past President of the Pacific Partnership and the Treasurer of the Pacific Ladies Auxiliary, and have four children going to school in the district.
Also on the ballot, for the school's board is a seat for a one year unexpired term which was filled by Laura Riegler with 96 percent of the votes.
Riegler served on the MVR-III school district Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) committee for 5 years as a parent, is currently vice president of the MVR-III Bridge Foundation; a new non profit organization with the goal of enhancing educational experience and community supports, and has two children attending MVR-III school district.