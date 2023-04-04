Voters walk toward the polling place
Voters walk to the polling place Tuesday, April 4, 2023, past election signs in Pacific. In addition to several contested races, pot sales taxes were on the ballot in the whole county as well as some cities.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Incumbent Matt Trower, incumbent Dianna Meyer and Amanda Nemeth win seats on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board.

Trower won 28 percent of the votes, Meyer won 22 percent of the votes, Nemeth 20 percent, Charles "Charlie" Williams 17 percent and Clint "Allen" Tindall Jr. won 10 percent of the votes.