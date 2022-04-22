Board officers were elected during the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s first meeting since Tim Richardson and Lou Vondera were reelected to their seats in the April 5 election.
Board President Matt Trower was unanimously elected to his fifth term as president after he was the only member nominated for the position. Later, member Dianna Meyer was voted vice president in similar unanimous fashion. They will serve one-year terms.
Trower said while he is excited to continue as president, his view of the board remains team-oriented.
“Really, I’ve always wanted to just ensure that everybody on the board has a voice and that’s really the primary driver that initially drove me to have interest in being the president,” Trower said.
Trower’s seat on the board will be up for reelection in 2023.
He said he has three focuses in the next year. The first is to continue to monitor progress on the construction of a $9.2 million addition at Zitzman Elementary, which he calls “a follow-through on our commitment to taxpayers.”
He also wants to continue to assess the impacts of a year-round trimester calendar the district adopted for this school year.
Finally, Trower said he wants the well-being of the district’s teachers to be a top priority.
“There’s been a lot going on for them over the past couple years with COVID and all of these additional requirements and checkpoints and things that they have to do on their daily grind,” he said. “We just have to make sure we’re making our best effort to take care of them.”