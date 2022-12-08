The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought.
Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked Union City Lake with 2,000 trout earlier this fall in anticipation of catch-and-release fishing, with no live bait allowed, starting Nov. 1. But people are not allowed to take the fish home until Feb. 1.
Chad Scott, owner of Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, emailed Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann Nov. 7, requesting marking that day, Feb. 1, by starting an annual trout derby at City Lake.
Scott suggested a free “rain, shine or snow” event that would be no cost to the city. He discussed possibly giving away prizes, such as weather stations, weather radios and fishing poles.
Pohlmann forwarded Scott’s request to John Schulte, fisheries management biologist with MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office. Schulte replied that he discussed the request for the fishing derby with his team in the region and determined that the event is not one MDC would currently support because it could lead to a “rapidly elevated harvest rate of the allotted fish, which is not in the best interest of anglers who count on these fish being in the lake until spring.”
On Thursday, Governal said it was not their intention to add to the already crowded opening day of trout fishing. So she suggested holding the derby Feb. 4.
“They could have opening day fun, then we could present this fishing derby that could encompass the community and family and kids,” she said.
Governal also suggested having a catch-and-release fishing day, with prizes for catching the most and largest fish. But parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden suggested against that.
“They’re very, very fragile fish, and they would end up dying anyway,” she said of trout. “I would prefer catching (and keeping) them versus catch and release.”
While he initially expressed concerns about the event, Pohlmann said Thursday he is more comfortable with it being held after opening day.
While the event would be open to all ages, it would be focused on kids, Scott told the board. He also disputed MDC statements that he is trying to promote his business.
“Everything we do is for the community,” he said. “We’ve actually given out more than we’ve ever taken in from that site.”
Along with fishing contests, Scott said the event could include candy-cane hunts and making s’mores.
The trout are either all caught or they start dying out by May, because they cannot live in water above 72 degrees, Pohlmann said.
Jeff Watson was the lone board member to vote against recommending the fishing derby. He said he is concerned about having another big fishing day so soon after the already popular opening day of catch-and-keep fishing.
“The lake would be pretty much depleted after that, and that would negatively impact the ability of residents to fish the rest of the trout season,” he said after the meeting.
So far, Scott said 50 people have expressed interest in the event, which would equal 200 fish caught if all reached the daily maximum of four fish. But he said up to 125 people could attend.
“We don’t think it’s going to deplete it,” he said. “Even if that many people came, it would be really hard for everyone to catch their limit, especially when you are talking about kids.”
Trout are not easy to catch, making it difficult to deplete the number in the lake, board member Dan Hittson said.
“They’re a finicky fish,” he said. “You could drop that (line) in front of them all day long, and they just look at you.”
Scott said they chose Union to hold the event because it is the only city in the county with trout fishing, and Hyperlocal Extreme Weather wanted to have a weather-related event there. He said Hyperlocal Extreme Weather could promote the event on its Facebook page, which has more than 41,000 followers.
“I’ll be honest with you, there’s not a lot of stuff that goes on in Union during the winter,” he said. “This is something that we could bring in to start bringing the community in for winter recreation to get everybody together.”