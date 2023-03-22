Catherine Bakewell, George Jreije and Esme Symes-Smith

Authors Catherine Bakewell, George Jreije and Esme Symes-Smith are scheduled to speak at the Washington Public Library Thursday, March 30. 

 Contributed Photos.

The Friends of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series continues with a presentation from three young authors. 

The trio are scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Washington Public Library.