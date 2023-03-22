The Friends of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series continues with a presentation from three young authors.
The trio are scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Washington Public Library.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Friends of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series continues with a presentation from three young authors.
The trio are scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Washington Public Library.
Those scheduled to speak on the panel are Catherine Bakewell, George Jreije and Esme Symes-Smith.
Bakewell, author of “Flowerheart” and “We are the Song,” is from St. Louis. Her latest book, “Flowerheart,” officially hit shelves March 14, and has already received acclaim from School Library Journal and Publishers Weekly magazine. “Flowerheart” tells the story of Clara Lucas, a 16-year-old girl with some incredible magic powers and is “peppered with moving moments of comfort, self-reflection and joy. Flowerheart is an intimate, charming read,” said one reviewer.
Jreije is a Lebanese-American, who is the author of the Shad Hadid children’s fantasy series. The series is published by HarperCollins.
He will be speaking about “Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria,” which is the first book in the series.
The book is described as being about 12-year-old Shad Hadid, someone who never quite fit in at his school. That all changes when he is invited to join the Alexandria Academy, a “fabled school for alchemists.”
Symes-Smith, an English-born Missouri resident, is the author of “Sir Callie and the Champions of Helston,” a book about a magical medieval world filled with dragons, shape-shifters and witches. In the book, readers are introduced to Callie, an aspiring knight who is ready to defy the powerful leaders at the kingdom who believe that knighthood is no place for a girl.
“Sir Callie and the Champions of Helston” is the first book in an intended series, which is being published by Random House Children’s Book division.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.