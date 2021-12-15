Three residential developments received preliminary approval Monday from the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commission members gave the green light to construction of six townhomes on West Main Street; five single-family or duplex-style homes to be built on West Second and West Third streets; and a potential 35-home subdivision north of Bieker Road.
The townhome project, proposed by developer Andy Unerstall, is the first property to be redeveloped under the city’s new downtown zoning regulations, said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
The townhomes, which would face West Main Street, are slated to be built on property initially zoned for heavy industrial use. The property is adjacent to Bleckman’s Machine Supply.
“These townhomes are only made possible because of the downtown zone,” Maniaci said.
Unerstall told the commission he plans to demolish the metal building on the property, which previously was home to a recycling center. Five of the townhomes will have two-car garages and two additional off-street parking spaces, while the sixth townhome will use on-street parking and not have a garage.
Unerstall, of Unerstall Construction, has built a number of developments in Washington in recent years, including the Rhine River Development, a series of townhomes on Front Street, and the mixed-use commercial space at 516 W. Front Street, which is the home of Bud’s American Pub.
Other projects completed by Unerstall include the Wainwright Center, a two-story business center at the intersection of Jefferson and Wainwright streets; the Country Villas, a planned housing development near Krakow; and several Bank of Washington branches.
The commission referred Unerstall’s submitted preliminary plat to the Washington City Council for further review and approval.
Maniaci said Unerstall will need to submit building plans and renderings to the building department and identify how the property will gain access to public utilities. Once submitted, he can submit a final plat. Maniaci said the City Council will likely take up the preliminary plat at a meeting on Dec. 20. A final plat will be considered at a later date.
Meanwhile, Walt Winters said he and his family have “decided it is time to develop” an almost 3-acre property, west of Olive Street that stretches between Second and Third streets. The plot has been in their family since the 1840s. “I think it is time to develop it, especially since downtown Washington is doing so well. Now is especially a good time,” Winters said. He was asking the commission to approve a preliminary plat for a five-house development, which also was referred to the Washington City Council for further consideration.
Two of the homes, which would be single-family residences, would face Third Street. Three of the homes, which could be two-family houses or duplexes, would face Second Street, according to city officials.
Winters said he has yet to decide on whether he is building duplexes or two-family houses that would have one family living upstairs and another in a main floor apartment.
“If we do duplexes, they would be very nice duplexes,” Winters said.
Maniaci said Winters would need to have the property rezoned if he wanted to build anything beyond a two-family residence or duplex, such as a multi-family apartment complex.
This is the second time in 15 months that a housing development has been proposed on the property, which once belonged to Franke Stumpe, a brickmaker in Washington whom historians credit with making more than 10 million bricks.
Winters’ mother was a Stumpe, he said.
In September 2020, a developer proposed building 17 townhomes on the property. Those plans were later scrapped.
Maniaci said what Winters is proposing now is “much less invasive for the neighborhood” that is near downtown.
The city council is expected to vote on a final plat for this project, which already has public utilities, on Monday. If approved, Winters can seek a building permit.
The commission also voted to approve an annexation request from Vic Hoerstkamp, who is the president of Cheltenham Construction Services. Hoerstkamp purchased a 10.15 acres of the Koch farm at auction.
Maniaci said the property is adjacent to existing subdivisions Overlook at Weber Farms and Malvern Hill.
With current zoning parameters, city officials said Hoerstkamp could build 30 to 40 homes on the property. Maniaci said Hoerstkamp has said he plans to build 35 homes there.
Additional details about the proposed subdivision are expected to be presented at next month’s meeting of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, when the commission is expected to vote on a preliminary plat of the subdivision.
Maniaci said he was pleased to see “continued, steady growth in Washington.”
“It is exciting to see that even as we continue to hear about supply chain shortages and other labor issues, that those issues don’t seem to deterring developers from wanting to build in Washington,” Maniaci said.
In other business, the commission approved the annexation of an 115-acre portion of the former Waterman Farm, which is now known as the Richard “Dick” Oldenburg Industrial Park. The commission recommended rezoning 4255 Highway 47 from a single-family residential property to general commercial property. Best Box Washington, a self-storage company, plans to build 400, 150-square-foot storage units in six buildings on the 7-acre property. The company already operates a 320-unit self-storage facility near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway M, east of Washington.