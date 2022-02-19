The jury trial for a Washington man charged with raping and molesting a child in 2018 was scheduled to begin earlier this week but has been postponed.
The trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, is now scheduled to take place over three days, Sept. 7-9, at the Franklin County Courthouse, with Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann presiding.
According to online court documents, this is the third time the trial of Dakota R. Dunham, 27, formerly of Washington, has been postponed. It has been previously scheduled for January and June 2021.
Dunham, who now has an address in Farmington, has been charged with first-degree statutory rape, an unclassified felony, and first-degree child molestation, a Class A felony.
Authorities say he molested a child he knew was under 12 years old in May 2018. The child in the case is not identified in public court documents due to the nature of the crimes and the child’s age at the time of the incident. Additionally, The Missourian does not name accusers or alleged victims in court proceedings related to sex crimes and domestic abuse unless given permission by those individuals.
This is not the first sexual misconduct case Dunham has faced.
In 2015 Dunham pleaded guilty to separate sexual misconduct charges in Barry County and is now a registered sex offender. He was later found guilty of violating sex offender registry laws after it was discovered in July 2018 that he was living in a tent within 1,000 feet of a Washington preschool. In that case, Dunham was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 15 days in the county jail as a suspended sentence of five years in the state prison.
In November 2018, he was found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender, and was placed on probation.