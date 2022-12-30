Despite having two extra weeks to pay real estate and personal property taxes, it still feels like deadline week at the Franklin County Collector of Revenue’s office.
“We’re very busy, with long lines and lots of mail,” Collector Doug Trentmann said Wednesday. “We are as busy now as we would normally be during the season.”
The deadline to pay taxes was legally required to be pushed back to Jan. 15, 2023, from its regular Dec. 31 date, after computer issues prevented the county from mailing the bills to taxpayers by Nov. 30.
As of Wednesday morning, the collector’s office had received payments on about 56,000 of the 135,000 records that were initially mailed, Trentmann said. By Wednesday afternoon, a few thousand more had been paid.
“They’re paying about 5,000 bills a day,” he said.
A total of $130 million was owed to 67 taxing entities in the county, as of Nov. 22, when people could start paying bills electronically.
Meanwhile, the line to pay taxes in person has stretched down the hall of the Franklin County Government Center, through the rotunda and to the entrance door a couple times, Trentmann said.
“We’ve not gone outside yet,” he said.
While some have raised the issue of the county’s printing contractor, PacWest, being located in Stockton, California, Trentmann said the location of the printer had nothing to do with when the bills were sent out.
“That was because the bills did not exist, and by the time you can get them to a printing company there was no way to make it (by the end of November),” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they were (located) in Union, it’s about data processing. When you have that volume of data to print — the printing company tried to get it done.”
The printing company had to further delay sending the bills because the deadline had to be updated to Jan. 15 on the bills, Trentmann added.
After the bills were mailed, many taxpayers received them within two business days, Trentmann noted.
“The mail is not an issue, coming from California,” he said. “This is a big enough printing company ... they have discounted rates, they have bonding, they have infrastructure and they also have the relationship with the post office. You can’t use a local printing company for what they had to do.”
Officials have previously said the delay was caused by issues related to the transition of county information technology services from AQM Computer Help to NOC Technology.
The printing company did make an error in sending out bills in envelopes that say they include a receipt for the tax bill, instead of the correct label, which is that the envelope includes the bill itself. Trentmann said those bills will still have to be paid by the Jan. 15 deadline.
“Some people may wonder why they got a paid receipt before they ever paid their bill,” he said.
The envelopes that were actually intended to hold the bills are still being used. They are being marked to say they include the paid receipt, Trentmann said.
“They used the wrong envelopes in their haste to try to get it done,” he said.
Trentmann advises people to remit payment as soon as they can. Mailed bills are required to be postmarked by Jan. 15, but Jan. 15 falls on a Sunday, with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday the following Monday. He said they were required to go to Jan. 15 by state law.
“You might want to watch the Saturday pickups, because a lot of Saturday pickups are different times,” he said. “You drop it in a blue box, some of them are (last pickup at) 6 on weekdays but 2 on Saturday.”
Trentmann warns residents about their personal property tax bills seeing large increases over 2021.
“It would be quite shocking to a lot of people how many citizens have not even opened the envelope from me yet,” he said. “People are going to open those envelopes, and then they are going to call us. The collector’s office has nothing to do with that. The amount of the bill is based entirely on the value (of your vehicle) and the tax rate.”
Total personal property taxes owed in the county in 2022 was $29.9 million, which was up 21.6 percent from $24.5 million in 2021. The increase was attributed to rising vehicle prices.
Along with through the mail, residents can pay their taxes online at billpay.forte.net/FRANKLINCOMOTAX or in person at the collector’s office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 103, in Union.