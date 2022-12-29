There’s a dead-end road in Union where, if you turn just before the road stops, you will be transported to a land of fairies and hobbits.
Marsha Conley was going for a fantasy feeling when she designed the Enchanted Forest Treehouse, a bed and breakfast that opened Monday, Dec. 19.
“The theme of our whole business is where the mermaids meet the fairies,” she said.
Conley, who worked as an artist before becoming a surgical assistant for Mercy Hospital for 25 years, and her husband, carpenter Darryl Moses, landscaped the 3.5 acres around the treehouse for four years, and built the structure, which is supported by two oak trees that are each three feet in diameter, over the past two years.
“We don’t have any additional structures supporting us,” Conley said. “So we are truly a treehouse.”
Conley said many retreats that advertise themselves as treehouses have supports other than trees.
While Conley’s design gave the treehouse its charm, including an inner rotunda above its queen bed, Moses built the structure and its supports.
They went to Oregon to learn the ins and outs of treehouse living from Charles Greenwood, an engineer who has been involved with treehouse projects across the country.
Treehouse guests can sit outside and take in views of the surrounding forest from two decks. The treehouse features a queen bed, full kitchen, a bathroom with a shower and a large tub that looks outside. Some of the tables were carved by the couple using frames made by Washington blacksmith Pat McCarty, one of several local artists and artisans to collaborate on the project.
“The theme was fairies and mermaids and dragons, and the dragons are right up my alley, one of my specialties,” said McCarty, owner of Washington Forge off of St. John’s Road. “I made quite a few dragons for her.”
They include a dragon on one of the tables he made, posts outside the treehouse with torches and a dragon that holds a decorative tree trunk that runs through the center of the building to the floor.
“I really appreciate that she contacts local artists to do that kind of thing for her, instead of just going online to try to buy something to try to make it work,” McCarty said. “That’s, kind of, my specialty — that I can make things fit a certain area.”
On the ground at the bottom of the stairs is a covered hot tub that can be used all year.
To provide a parking area for the treehouse, they had to pile earth onto the side of part of the hill the treehouse is on. Even the drainage structure is ornate, designed like a hobbit house over a terraced area.
“On a rainy day, it can even become a waterfall, or (water) can shoot all the way out because it has so much force,” Conley said.
The treehouse rents for $385 a night during the week and $425 on weekends. With other treehouses that are available to the public booked far in advance in the Midwest, Conley expects Enchanted Forest Treehouse to book up once online reservations are made available at enchantedforesttreehouse.com.
It has several other packages available for an additional cost.
Eventually, they plan to add an archery and ax throwing area, as well as a fire pit, outside the treehouse.
While Conley and Moses’ home is atop a hill on the property, the treehouse has a large area to itself, which Conley said offers seclusion. “You’re by yourself out here,” she said.
Animals stay around the treehouse because they do not realize people are in the trees, Conley said.
“When you’re up there and it’s real quiet, and there are the foxes and the birds and the deer,” she said. “They don’t know you’re there, so they just do their own thing.”
While the treehouse is connected to running water and electricity, it intentionally lacks hallmarks of modern life like internet service. It is also for adults only. Conley said that adds to the serenity of the location.
“Being able to share that with people and take them out of their busy, competitive, high-paced life and let them unplug ... it’s always really cool when people leave here just happy and content,” she said.
The Enchanted Forest Treehouse was featured recently on “Tim’s Travels,” with St. Louis television reporter Tim Ezell, which motivated the owners to get the treehouse ready. “He kind of pushed us a little faster than we were ready for,” Conley said.
The closest treehouse bed and breakfast is The Cottage in Hermann. Conley said the owners there have helped mentor them.
Other locations for treehouse beds and breakfasts include Potosi, as well as Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
McCarty got to stay a night at the treehouse Dec. 14.
“It was quite a magical place,” he said. “It was pretty cool, there was so much to look at. Beside the iron work I did, there’s glass and copper and just all kinds of things. And she’s got a real cute little quest laid out, where you’ve got to follow little clues around.”
McCarty would recommend the Enchanted Forest Treehouse to anyone looking for an adventurous but relaxing stay.
“I stayed by myself, but it would be very romantic if you had a significant other to spend some time there with you,” he said. “You’ve got the hot tub there, the big soaking tub up in the treehouse, the decks to sit down and drink your coffee. It’s very relaxing.”