In case you go by Gateway Extrusions’ Union facility and see what appears to be a large illuminated tree in the coming weeks, no the company did not leave its Christmas tree up too long.
The aluminum fabricator is playing host to a traveling outdoor art display called the “Tree of Hope” for the next year. According to a news release, the tree is meant to evoke a large fir tree, fostering thoughts of nature, life, hope and peace in a stressful time.
While the tree is not really about the holiday season, it does pay tribute to another time of year that is fast approaching — baseball season. The 20-foot-tall tree, which is eight feet in diameter at the base, is adorned with 25,000 baseballs. Most of the balls have been used in games from Little League to Major League play.
Balls were donated by teams including the New York Yankees and Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as international teams from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Venezuela and Italy. According to the news release, the tree is meant to symbolize “the unity and positive energy that art and sports bring to the world.”
Victoria Mennillo, human resources manager at Gateway Extrusions expects the “Tree of Hope” to be popular year round, especially when school and recreational sports organizations learn about it.
“The Tree of Hope” was originally commissioned for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but with the games postponed, it has instead been shown at venues in the United States.
The “Tree of Hope” was created over three months by Taiwanese artist Lin Shih-Pao, who specializes in making artwork from recycled materials. Among his projects is making a Formula 1 race car out of 25,000 used cell phones in 2015 and “Christmas Love Tree,” which was made with 25,000 pacifiers in 2006, according to his website.
Lin hopes the artwork will inspire people and remind them of the joy and hope of baseball, he said.
Baseball was his favorite sport growing up and he created the “Tree of Hope” to celebrate the return of baseball to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after the sport had been dropped after the 2008 Beijing Games.
With help from George Santiago, a former baseball player and scout who now is a consultant for Major League Baseball, numerous teams were contacted to help find baseballs for the art piece.
With the Olympics pushed back to 2021 and the number of outside visitors reduced, plans to display the “Tree of Hope” in Japan were canceled. It was instead shipped to the northeast Pennsylvania factory of Crystal Window & Door Systems, Gateway’s parent company.
“Tree of Hope” ended up in Union because of Crystal Chairman Thomas Chen, who is a patron of modern art and supports many artists through the Crystal Foundation, according to the news release.
The foundation was started more than 20 years ago to support art, culture and educational initiatives and is expanding across the country after assisting programs in the New York area.
Chen sent the tree to Union from his company’s Pennsylvania location, Mennillo said.
“Tree of Hope” will be on display at Gateway Extrusions, 704 W. Park Road, where it can be seen from the road.
People interested in seeing it up close can contact Mennillo at 636-583-7755, extension 201, or vmennillo@gwextrusions.com to make an appointment.
Gateway has been located in Union since 2003 and has 140 employees there, Mennillo said.