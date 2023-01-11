Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich sentenced Samuel Trapp, 26, of Florissant, to probation last month for his role in a 2016 stolen property case that saw Trapp receive three stolen motorcycles and one four-wheeler.
As part of his five years of supervised probation, Trapp must complete 200 hours of community service, to not have contact with the property owner, and must consent to any searches conducted by law enforcement or his probation officer. He had faced a possible prison sentence of 10 years per count, if given the maximum sentence.
Appearing before Judge Helfrich on Dec. 20, Trapp pleaded guilty to all four felony counts of receiving stolen property.
According to court records, Trapp was charged after he and “a group of friends” purposefully hid a 2012 Suzuki Motorcycle, a 2008 Kawaski Motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a 2000 Yamaha four-wheeler within the 900 block of Ridge Ave. in St. Clair.
Investigators with the St. Clair Police Department said they believe Trapp knew the property was stolen when he worked to conceal the three motorcycles and four-wheeler on the property. Court records do not identify who stole the motorcycles or how they were brought to the St. Clair property.