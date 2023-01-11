Judges Gavel Graphic

Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich sentenced Samuel Trapp, 26, of Florissant, to probation last month for his role in a 2016 stolen property case that saw Trapp receive three stolen motorcycles and one four-wheeler. 

As part of his five years of supervised probation, Trapp must complete 200 hours of community service, to not have contact with the property owner, and must consent to any searches conducted by law enforcement or his probation officer. He had faced a possible prison sentence of 10 years per count, if given the maximum sentence. 