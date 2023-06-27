The Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee was briefed on plans for airport improvements at its meeting Monday. Those plans include a recommendation to renew a local sales tax to support transportation infrastructure.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb gave committee members an update on the progress of the construction of eight hangars at the Washington Regional Airport and provided a general timeline for when the airport’s other improvements would begin.
“It’s good for economic development for the city,” Lamb said. “Because our industries utilize the airport more and more, and as a result, we want them and we want to make it easier for them to fly into the city whenever they have to go ahead and have meetings with their corporate level jets, come in for the day, then fly back out. Because if they can do that with ease, they are more likely to expand here.”
In 2022, the federal government awarded the city of Washington $3 million to help extend the airport’s runway by 500 feet and widen it an additional 25 feet. The project will require $6.8 million to complete, and the city will need to secure the remainder of the funds.
The update to the runway could accommodate larger aircraft, including planes such as Cessna Citation X, the Lockheed JetStar, the Hawker 800 and Gulfstream II, which can seat between eight and 12 passengers.
According to Lamb, some insurance companies will not insure a plane if it lands on a smaller runway in less than ideal weather conditions. Having this extended runway, he said, will give planes the option to land in these less-than-perfect weather conditions.
Lamb said the runway plans will need to be approved by 2025, and construction will need to begin by 2030. He suggested that some of the funds from the transportation sales tax could be utilized for this project.
Since the half-percent transportation sales tax was implemented in 2005, it has generated $33 million, according to city officials. The tax was originally initiated to assist in the cost share grant with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for the widening of Highway 100. Under that proposal, the city had to pay $23 million to match, as well as pay for maintenance. The tax is also used to provide general street maintenance.
The transportation tax is set to expire in 2030, the same year construction on the airport’s runway will need to begin.
“Unless the city goes back to the voters to get that renewed, you’re not going to have that funding source,” Lamb said to the committee members.
Although there were ways to borrow money through MoDOT’s aviation division, he said, using the transportation tax would be ideal.
