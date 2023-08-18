Samuel Malone Smith
Samuel Malone Smith

A paroled murderer with warrants for his arrest has been apprehended following a traffic stop near St. Clair where he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a crossbow.

On Aug. 10, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies observed an equipment violation on a maroon SUV traveling east on Parkway Drive. Deputies stopped the vehicle near the St. Clair city limits. The driver identified himself as Samuel Malone Smith. A loaded and cocked crossbow was removed from the vehicle during the stop for officer safety, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.

