A paroled murderer with warrants for his arrest has been apprehended following a traffic stop near St. Clair where he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a crossbow.
On Aug. 10, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies observed an equipment violation on a maroon SUV traveling east on Parkway Drive. Deputies stopped the vehicle near the St. Clair city limits. The driver identified himself as Samuel Malone Smith. A loaded and cocked crossbow was removed from the vehicle during the stop for officer safety, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
A warrant and license check on Smith, 59, revealed his driver’s license was revoked and that he was on probation and parole for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Smith also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation with no bond and other outstanding warrants from Franklin County for possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree harassment with a $50,000 bond.
While he was being arrested, a suspected methamphetamine pipe was allegedly located on his person. Smith was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility without incident. New charges for possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked will be applied for with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to Pelton.
