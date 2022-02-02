The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Pacific were temporarily shut down Wednesday afternoon following a multiple vehicle crash.
The crash, which occurred around 1 p.m., involved at least two tractor trailers, but the official crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol has not been released. The crash report will contain detail about the drivers, their injuries, and the number of vehicles involved.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported the highway was still shut down as of 4 p.m., though the department's online map of road conditions laters showed that the roadway had reopened and motorists were able to slowly drive through the area.
The slick conditions are causing crashes on many highways and side roads in the state. A second wave of winter weather is expected this evening and the roads are expected to get worse, not better. The National Weather Service says that you should stay home, if possible.