Enrollment at area trade schools is increasing as students are seeing strong career field options through trade school.
“In general people are seeing trades as a way for people to not have that huge college debt and, in a short period of time, get that training and get out and start making some money,” said Rob Knoll, president of American Welding Academy (AWA) in Union.
AWA’s total enrollment is up to 155 students, 48 percent higher than last year, and the Four Rivers Career Center’s student interest has grown so much that the school is adding an enrollment cap on its programs next year, according to Director Philip King, though he said the school has yet to create the plan.
King did not have exact figures, but called FRCC enrollment “quite high.”
Meanwhile, enrollment at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn is 8 percent higher than 2021, with a record freshman enrollment and a fifth straight year of an increased student population, according to school officials.
The local trend coincides with reports from news outlets from around the country that trade and technical school enrollment is on the rise, as enrollment at two- and four-year colleges drops.
Officials at East Central college, which offers welding, machining, nursing and other trade programs, said they expect enrollment at the college to be similar to last year’s figure of 2,657, but the college’s “enrollment census” takes place a few weeks into the semester to account for fluctuating student numbers.
President Dr. Jon Bauer said the college would know later in the month if figures will continue a several-year climb in enrollment, bucking the national trend for community colleges.
College officials said attendance at its free Summer Learning Academy had grown from 320 students in 2021 to 566 in 2022. The program offered classes like junior welding, youth theater, robotics and computers to kids aged 5-18.
Knoll said in addition to a high placement rate at well-paying welding jobs, he attributes AWA’s increase in enrollment to the school’s expanded ability to market itself at county fairs and high schools across the state as COVID-19 health restrictions have been lifted. Founded in 2020, the school offers 10-, 12- and 20-week courses in structural welding, fabrication welding and pipe welding.
He said AWA is starting to attract students from outside of the state, too, including 12 from Illinois, in addition to students from New York, Oregon, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana. Though AWA isn’t specifically targeting any demographics, Knoll said he is seeing a little more diversity at his shops, including five female students.
“We haven’t had any out-of-country students yet, but I anticipate that happening at some point because with some of the marketing that we do, it’s seen worldwide and we get inquiries from all kinds of countries — from Turkey, from Indonesia, Mexico, Central America.”
Knoll said AWA has a 98.7 percent placement rate for graduates, with starting pay after graduation between $80,000 and $100,000.
“That’s the range these guys are going out and making — and these are, in most cases, 19-year-old kids — so it’s a great potential for them,” he said.