East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD).
Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
Tracy will lead and manage ECC’s workforce development programs, including job training services and programs, according to the college. Tracy and his team will work with businesses to keep them competitive in a global economy. The college’s CWD is housed in the Business and Industry Center in Union.
“The ECC administration engages workforce education as a pillar of economic development and I’m looking forward to the challenges of expanding that notion,” Tracy said in the release.
As the head of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, he played a crucial role in bringing a new manufacturing facility, James Hardie Building Products Inc., to the county according to ECC.
From 2003-09, Tracy served as the Director of the Illinois Small Business Development & International Trade Center at Kaskaskia College, a community college in Centralia, Ill. After that he started his own consulting company, Trusted Biz Solutions, that specialized in economic development and small business consulting, according to the Jefferson County Leader.
“ECC’s Center for Workforce Development has done a phenomenal job serving the local business and industry’s workforce training needs,” Tracy said. “As this is where my passion lies, having the opportunity to lead the CWD was a natural fit for me.”
Todd received his bachelor of science in business management from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.