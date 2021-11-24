The parking lots of car dealerships aren’t alone in their emptiness. Tractor dealerships, whose lots usually have rows of equipment, also sit bare.
Local dealers said the problem starts at the top. Access to steel, plastic, rubber and other raw materials has been scarce for manufacturers during the pandemic. Supply chain issues down the line, such as trucker and factory labor shortages, backed up shipping ports and quarantines at specialized shops, have made getting components and equipment difficult.
Brad Newman, location manager at Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere in Dutzow, said getting any product has been tough, but electronic controls have been particularly hard to come by.
“We used to keep five or six sets (of hydraulic field kits) in stock,” said Adam Shafer, manager of the Warrenton Branch of Mordt Tractor & Equipment. “Now, we’re lucky to get five or six sets in a month.”
John Estes, owner of Rosebud Tractor & Equipment, said for the first few months of the pandemic, things seemed normal, but last fall deliveries of tractors became less common. About six months ago, Estes’ business sat empty. He’s still waiting on a shipment of small tractors that was scheduled to arrive in April but got bumped back two or three times. The shipment is now scheduled to arrive next March.
“As far as getting equipment, we’ve got a tremendous amount of stuff on order,” Estes said. “They’ve got order dates. We’re supposed to get it by ‘this’ day, and you can’t count on them at all.”
Newman said John Deere has pushed the dates of deliveries back, too, though he complimented his suppliers’ communication about delays. Shafer said his shortages vary from part to part and tractor to tractor, but there is a shipping delay on everything.
When tractors and other equipment do arrive, they often have been pre-sold despite inflated prices, the dealers said. As farming becomes more technologically advanced, farmers have needed more specialized equipment and computers, and Newman said it is rare for a farmer not to have planned a year or more in advance to purchase or lease a tractor. He already has a waitlist for his 2022 equipment.
Newman, Shafer and Estes are all operating under the impression that inventory to fill their lots will be hard to come by for the next two years.
“We’ve pretty much got what we’re going to get until 2023,” Shafer said, “which isn’t much, so it’s going to get a little tighter before it gets better.”
Farmers often can rely on old machinery to get things done, and ordering ahead of time means most farmers can hold out for a few years, but 55 percent of farmers surveyed by the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer said that low inventories have affected their plans to buy machinery.
Local dealers say it has also made it difficult for salespeople to connect with first-time buyers of smaller tractors.
Companies also have added surcharges for steel, freight or fuel on top of the MSRP value, pushing the sticker price as much as 24 percent higher on their inventory.
Estes said he started to see some customer pushback to the high prices about two months ago.
The increased prices and delayed delivers have made an already stressful job that much harder, said Rusty Lee, a field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Extension in Montgomery County who also serves Callaway, Gasconade, Lincoln, Osage, St. Charles and Warren counties.
“It is very difficult to see where in the production budget a producer is supposed to absorb these new costs,” Lee said.
Diesel fuel, anhydrous ammonia, electricity, propane and petroleum products like plastics and rubber are a few things Lee listed as increasing in price during the pandemic.
“The producer can really take the brunt on the expenses,” he said. “Farmers are always charged with trying to be more efficient, trying to be more with less, be smarter. ... I see the costs of inputs to produce wheat, soy, corn, milo, cattle, sheep, goats. It’s all doubling, and the sale price for the produce is not. There is a lot of pain right now on the production side of trying to make this balance out, to make the accounting work.”