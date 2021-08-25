The Hoffmanns added another business to their list of local acquisitions with their recent purchase of Town and Country Nursery in Dutzow.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
In addition to its nursery and garden center, Town and Country Nursery offers landscape services, including maintenance, installation, irrigation, hardscape and other seasonal services such as snow removal. Urban “Chick” Ruether started the business in 1970, and the business moved to its current building in 1993 under the ownership of Ruether’s nephew Ken Heggemann and his wife Jill.
According to a news release, the Hoffmanns plans to hire 14 additional workers — doubling the nursery’s current workforce — to accommodate existing customers, add new ones and work on other projects for the Hoffmann Family of Company’s other businesses in Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties.
Over the past year, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann have purchased more than two dozen properties in the Augusta area with the vision of creating a $100 million national wine and vineyard development. The couple now owns four wineries: Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards; businesses including the Augusta Emporium general store and Kickstand Augusta bike shop; a forthcoming gas station at 225 Jackson St.; several other properties along Jackson, Waters, High and Walnut streets in downtown Augusta; property for a planned 60-room hotel; the former Emmaus Homes campus in Marthasville; and other properties.
Town and Country Nursery will be part of the Hoffmanns’ plan to begin planting vines at several locations, including on the hillside of Montelle Winery, the Emmaus Homes campus and at the planned Hoffmann Lodge. Workers at the nursery also will tend to the 1,100 acres of vineyards surrounding Augusta that the Hoffmanns have purchased.
Customers of Town and Country needn’t worry about a change in service office manager Becky Holtmeyer said over the phone. Operations will continue as they have — orders have already been placed for shrubs, trees and annual plants to stock for spring.
Don Simon, who was named CEO of Town and Country Nursery upon the retirement of the Heggemanns on Friday, said the staff has already “hit the ground running” on projects at Mount Pleasant Estates and Balducci Vineyards, adding, “We’re excited all the staff will be joining us as part of the family of companies.”