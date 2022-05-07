Tourism celebrated at Amtrak station

City leaders celebrated Amtrak and the economic and community benefits it provides at Washington Station Wednesday in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week.
“We are really trying to use this event to not only celebrate National Travel and Tourism week, but to also welcome any visitors,” said Washington Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Emily Underdown.
The train station was decked out in decorations, cookies were served and city leaders gave “thank you” goodie bags to riders and conductors.
Underdown and Washington Economic and Community Development Director Sal Maniaci talked about how great an asset the train is for the community both for visitors and residents.
Economically, Amtrak is a big driver for Washington’s business ecosystem, Maniaci said.
“It helps our businesses down on Front Street and all over downtown,” he said. “Our Airbnbs, our hotels, restaurants all benefit. Having the ability for people to have a hassle free, no responsibility trip and come down on a train and be able to walk around is great for us.”
Underdown and Maniaci said they hope the event will serve as a reminder for people that Amtrak is a service they can use.
The Washington City Council also is taking notice of the benefits of Amtrak. At its meeting Monday night, Mayor Doug Hagedorn read a proclamation reaffirming May 1-7 as National Travel and Tourism Week. It had previously been established as a national celebration; the proclamation made it official as both a national and local celebration.
“... The power of travel and tourism will revive Washington, Missouri and is imperative to move us forward to a more prosperous future,” the proclamation reads.
Hagedorn was present at the celebration and welcomed riders along with other city leaders.
“For tourism, it’s huge,” he said regarding Amtrak. “I think it would be nice when we can have four or six more trains quite frankly.”