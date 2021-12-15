One person died and two were injured when two buildings collapsed near Defiance Friday night as storms and tornadoes ripped across the Midwest.
A tornado that came through the area about 7:35 p.m. destroyed a home near Highway F and Stub Road and swept away 84-year-old Ollie Borgmann and her husband, Vernon Borgmann, carrying them about 100 yards, said Dan Casey, fire chief at the New Melle Fire Protection District. Ollie Borgmann later died from her injuries; Vernon Borgmann survived.
Casey said they were on the first level of their home when the storm hit. One victim was getting a glass of water while the other was in bed.
Another man was injured in the storm but did not require hospitalization, he said. The man’s barn, also on Highway F, was heavily damaged, and two of his five horses were killed.
The tornadoes “completely destroyed” five to 10 homes and damaged at least another 25 homes in the area, Casey said.
“This is why all of us want people to, when those sirens go off, go to your basement,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said Saturday morning at a press conference held near one of the collapsed homes on Highway F.
Ehlmann said there was damage in other parts of the county but “nothing to compare to this. This is the worst of it.”
The National Weather Service gave the tornado an EF-3 rating and estimated that its peak winds traveled at 165 miles per hour.
The tornado developed one mile north of the intersection of Highway T and Highway 94, according to the National Weather Service. From there, it traveled 21 miles northwest of Defiance and across the Missouri River. It entered St. Louis County and lifted from the ground before crossing the Missouri River a second time.
Ehlmann said the county’s community development department and building code employees have been inspecting homes in the area to advise residents if their homes are safe.
“I can tell you from looking at the damage, I am extremely surprised that we didn’t have more injuries.” said Chris Hunt, captain of the St. Charles County Police Department and director of St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management.
“I’ve personally talked with several residents here that said when they got these alerts on their phones or when they heard the sirens they went to their basements and they sought shelter,” Hunt said. “And I’m confident that it saved lives.”
Hunt said the county has asked for assistance from AmeriCorps, The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and other volunteer organizations.
Casey said the National Weather Service sent officials to the site Saturday morning to gather readings and information.
While the tornado narrowly missed Washington, Mark Skornia, the city’s emergency management director, said the city was ready for it.
Skornia said the city participated in a virtual briefing with the National Weather Service at 2 p.m. Friday to plan for what the weather service accurately predicted could become a tornado system. This gave city officials the information they needed to prepare, and based on weather service warnings, the city turned on its tornado sirens twice Friday night while rain was falling over the area.
Skornia said everyone within Washington city limits should have been able to hear the sirens outside their homes, according to the information the manufacturer provided to them. Because those sirens aren’t always audible from indoors, Skornia encouraged people to sign up for the CodeRED alert program at washmo.gov, which warns people via telephone and email about potential emergencies.
He said the city plans to release an after-action report about the storms that details what happened, the city’s response and things it might be able to do better within the coming weeks.
“We were very fortunate,” Skornia said. “There were very few reports of damage (within Washington city limits).”
The tornado system and storms that traveled through Franklin and St. Charles counties also tore through the greater Midwest causing casualties in multiple states. At least 74 people have died in Kentucky. Multiple national news outlets reported that at least six people died at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The roof of the facility was ripped off, and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed. Media outlets also reported that a tornado struck an Arkansas nursing home, killing one person and trapping 20 in the collapsed building.
GoFundMe set up a page with a list of fundraisers where people can donate to help people affected by the tornados across the region. GlobalGiving, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, has launched a Midwest Tornado Relief Fund, globalgiving.org. Hunt said the police department also will be posting updates on how people can help or donate on its Facebook page.