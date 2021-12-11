One person died and two were injured when two buildings collapsed near Defiance Friday night as storms and tornados ripped across the Midwest.
A tornado that came through the area at about 7:35 p.m. completely destroyed a home near Highway F and Stub Road and swept away an 84-year-old woman and her husband, launching them about 100 yards away, said Dan Casey, fire chief at the New Melle Fire Protection District. The two were injured, and the woman later died from her injuries; the husband survived.
Casey said they were on the first level of the home when one was getting a glass of water while the other was in bed.
Another man was injured, but did not require hospitalization, he said. The man's barn, also on Highway F, was heavily damaged, resulting in two of his horses being killed. Three horses in the barn survived.
The tornados "completely destroyed" five to 10 homes and damaged at least another 25, Casey said.
"This is why all of us want people to, when those sirens go off, go to your basement," St. Charles Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said Saturday morning at a press conference held beside one of the collapsed homes.
Ehlmann said that there was damage in other parts of the county but "nothing to compare to this. This is the worst of it."
"Unfortunately, we do have one fatality," Ehlmann said. "The important thing now is that we don't have additional fatalities by people going into their homes if it's not safe."
He said that the county's community development department and building code employees will be inspecting homes in the area to tell residents if their homes are safe.
"I can tell you from looking at the damage, I am extremely surprised that we didn't have more injuries." said Chris Hunt, captain with the St. Charles County Police Department and director of the St. Charles County regional emergency management.
Hunt said that the county has asked for the assistance of AmeriCorps, The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and other volunteer organizations that should arrive shortly.
Casey said that National Weather Service sent officials to the site Saturday morning to gather readings and information.
Every house in the area is without power. Information on outages can be found with Ameren and other utility providers.
Hunt said that when his department has information on how people can help and donate items to those who lost their homes, he will release that information to news organizations and on social media.
For the time being, Highway F is closed to local traffic only.
"Collectively, as a group in public safety, we cannot stress enough that we are pleading with the public to seek shelter when they hear these sirens and get alerts on their phones," Hunt said. "That is what saved lives. I've personally talked with several residents here that said when they got these alerts on their phones or when they heard the sirens they went to their basements and they sought shelter. And I'm confident that it saved lives."
The tornados and storms that travelled through Franklin and St. Charles Counties also ripped across the greater Midwest causing casualties in multiple states. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters at several news outlets Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.
Multiple national news outlets are reporting that at least one person died at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. The roof of the facility was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed. Media outlets are also reporting that a tornado struck an Arkansas nursing home, killing one person and trapping 20 in the collapsed building.